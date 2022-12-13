WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an officer and attempting to take his gun.

According to West Earl Township Police, officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors at the Conestoga Manor Village Mobile Home Park on December 10.

While investigating, police say Joseph Christaldi allegedly attempted to punch an officer and struggled while being placed under arrest.

During the struggle police say Christaldi attempted to pull the officer’s service pistol from its holster. Officers deployed a Taser on Christaldi and were eventually able to place him into handcuffs.

The officer was treated for minor injuries sustained during the struggle.

Christaldi was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, disarming a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting arrest, and Harassment.

On December 12 Christaldi was arraigned in front of Judge Jonathan Heise, who set bail at $250,000.

Christaldi, of Leola, was processed at West Earl Township Police Department and then committed to the Lancaster County Prison.