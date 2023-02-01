QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a burglary on Jan. 30.

According to the Quarryville Borough Police Department, police responded at 11:52 p.m. to the 100 block of Groffdale Drive for a burglary that was in progress.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that the suspect, 27-year-old Dakota Eldridge allegedly kicked open the front door of the home. Once Eldridge was inside, he allegedly assaulted and threatened the life of the woman inside.

Police state they were able to quickly obtain an arrest warrant and were able to locate him in the area the following morning. Officers were able to take Eldridge into custody without incident.

Eldrige was charged with the following:

One felony count of Burglary

One felony count of intimidation of victim witness

One count of terroristic threats

One count of simple assault

One count of Harassment

Eldridge was arraigned and then incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on $25,000 bail.