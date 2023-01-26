AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly possessing hundreds of images of child pornogrpahy.

According to the West Earl Township Police, on Nov. 11, 2022, a search warrant was executed at the home of Adam Shirk in Akron Borough after receiving a cyber tip regarding the possession and distribution of child porn.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A subsequent search warrant for numerous electronic devices which included a laptop, tablet computer, and several cellphones was seized as part of the investigation.

The items were forensically examined and it was determined the devices contained more than 500 child pornography-related images, according to West Earl Township Police.

Shirk has been charged with possession of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, dissemination of photographs/video of child sex acts, possession of obscene and other sexual materials, and manufacturing child pornography.

Shirk received $50,000 cash bail with 10% as a result of his formal arraignment. According to court documents Shirk posted $5,000 bail on January 26 and is scheduled for a hearing on February 3.