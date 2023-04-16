LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man was charged after allegedly posing as a CIA officer with a fake badge.

The Ephrata Police Department says were contacted on March 20 by Ephrata National Bank security personnel regarding a man who was allegedly displaying a Central Intelligence Agency badge in the bank and allegedly attempted to access someone’s safety deposit box.

According to police, Quick allegedly told officers he was a Department of Defense employee, but eventually admitted he was attempting to access a relative’s safety deposit box and that he wasn’t a federal agent.

Police say the badge allegedly displayed by Quick was fake and a similar one was listed on eBay.

Quick was charged with one count of impersonating a public servant.