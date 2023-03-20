WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was arrested after allegedly threatening people with a gun on Sunday.

According to West Earl Township Police, on March 19 around noon, police responded to a residence and were told a man was fighting people inside.

Police say witnesses reported Luke Bachman allegedly had a knife, threatened occupants with a firearm, and attempted to strangle several individuals.

Officers arrested Bachman and he was committed to the Lancaster County Prison. He was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, and simple assault.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Bachman, 22, was held on $200,000 bail and is set for a preliminary hearing later this week.