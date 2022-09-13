LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with allegedly threatening to kill a woman.

Lititz Borough Police say they responded to the 100 block of South Broad Street on Sept. 11 for a reported assault. Police say the female victim reported having her head pushed against the wall and being picked up and thrown to the ground twice.

The suspect, identified by police as Ryan Musser, allegedly told the victim that he was going to kill her, according to Lititz Police.

Musser was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault and was arraigned on September 12.