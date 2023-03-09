EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been arrested after he allegedly set multiple fires and other vandalism outside of a business he was formerly employed at.

According to police, on Wednesday, March 8, police were dispatched to Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Heating on Running Pump Road for a fire and damage to multiple vehicles during the overnight hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal revealed that fires had been outside of the building.

In addition, 25 tires on 10 different vehicles owned by the business had been punctured.

Police say their investigation found John Derek Hays, a former employee of the company who was fired on Monday, allegedly set the fires and damaged the vehicles.

After two other business vehicles were set on fire Hays was taken into custody by West Earl Township Police during the early morning hours of March 9.

Hays has been charged with arson, burglary, causing or risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of crime, and criminal trespass.