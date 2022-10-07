WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 6, 24-year-old Morgan Carloni of Akron, Pennsylvania was arrested for his alleged connection with a burglary in Lancaster County.

According to West Earl Township Police, officers responded to a burglary in progress at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 6. Per a police report, Carloni allegedly entered a home through the first-floor window.

Police report seeing Carloni inside, but say he refused to come out. Roadways were blocked off and the Lancaster SERT was staged until the incident was cleared.

Carloni was eventually taken into custody was West Earl Police officers. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and then booked into Lancaster County Prison. Carloni’s bail was set at $75,000.