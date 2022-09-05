WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested for driving under the influence after a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, according to West Earl Township police.

Around 11:40 a.m., West Earl Township police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on the 3900 block of Oregon Pike that involved one person entrapped in a vehicle.

Investigators say a Lincoln Aviator was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of its travel lane and passing other vehicles. Police say a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound when the Aviator crossed the double yellow line into the opposing lane of travel, and the vehicles crashed into each other.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Derek Sensenig, a 30-year-old from Akron, was driving the Lincoln Aviator, police say. An on-scene investigation determined that Sensenig was impaired due to alcohol or drugs. He was arrested at the scene and transported to a hospital for a blood draw, according to police.

The Camry’s driver, a 65-year-old from Brownstown, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash, police say.

Sensenig was charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence, DUI, and other charges, according to West Earl Township police.

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Jeremy Sorensen at jsorensen@westearlpd.org or at 717-859-1411.