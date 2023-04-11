EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County have arrested a man on child pornography charges.

According to police, on March 10, members of the East Cocalico Township Police Department and Detectives from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence of 78-year-old Gary Lee Sweigart, located in Denver, Lancaster County.

Police allege they found a desktop computer containing 198 images or videos of child porn and an external hard drive that contained 216 images or videos of child porn. A warrant was issued for Sweigert’s arrest, however, police say Sweigert failed to turn himself in.

On April 10, members of the East Cocalico Township Police Department located him driving in the 1300 block of North Reading Road. Police say that officers stopped his vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

Sweigart was transported to Lancaster Central Booking and remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Sweigart is facing 10 counts of child pornography, one count of disseminating photo/film of a child sex act, and two counts of criminal use of a communications facility.