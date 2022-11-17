BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from East Cocalico Township has been charged with possession with intent to deliver meth after being arrested on a federal arrest warrant, which was for drug distribution.

According to the West Earl Township Police, officers were notified that 50-year-old David Allen Kinser, who was wanted on a federal warrant, was at the Sheetz gas station located at Shaums Corner. Officers responded and found Kinser and another man, 44-year-old Louis Larmie, sitting in a 2006 Ford Explorer in the parking lot.

Police say that officers placed Kinser under arrest on the strength of the warrant. A search incident to his arrest found Kinser to be in possession of a quantity of “crack” cocaine.

Larmie was also found to be wanted on a domestic relations warrant. When a search incident occurred, police recovered a small quantity of crystal meth and a glass pipe that were on Kinser’s person, police said

Officers developed probable cause while on the scene that the Ford Explorer the two men were in contained controlled substances and had the vehicle impounded to secure a search warrant, police noted.

The department said officers obtained a search warrant for the Ford Explorer and recovered 28 grams of meth packaged for distribution, a small amount of marijuana, and a set of brass knuckles.

Kinser was charged with the following:

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine,

Prohibited Offensive weapons (Brass knuckles)

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was arraigned and is currently incarcerated in the Dauphin County Prison and bail was set at $7,500, according to police.

Charges against Louis Larmie for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending, police said.

Both defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.