MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged after allegedly smearing blood on the home and car of two victims.

According to Manheim Township Police, a victim reported receiving text messages allegedly from Norman Meiskey IV saying “Satan,” “really bleeding,” and “saving the best for last.”

The same personreported both mirrors being broken off their vehicle, deep scratches in the front rear window and passenger side, tires punctured, a puncture in the front passenger door, and scratches on the passenger side window.

The same vehicle also had a blood-smeared X on the driver’s window and a derogatory word scratched into the hood measuring 28 inches.

A second person reported there was blood smeared on both the front and back doors of the home.

Police say the damage is estimated to be worth between $5,000 and $10,000.

Meiskey IV was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor loitering/prowling at night. He was released on $10,000 bail and is set for a hearing on March 2.