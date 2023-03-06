LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged after a bullet entered a sleeping child’s nursery and caused damage to the wall and crib.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say the bullet went through the bedroom drywall and projectiles damaged a crib where the child was laying.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The child was not injured and police reported dust and debris in the room from the shooting.

Police say Dakota Leonel Johnson-Ortiz was interviewed during which he allegedly admitted to shooting at a squirrel. Officers located a dead squirrel under a woodpile near the scene.

Police say Johnson-Oirtiz was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and was arrested on March 6.