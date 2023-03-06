LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged after a bullet entered a sleeping child’s nursery and caused damage to the wall and crib.
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say the bullet went through the bedroom drywall and projectiles damaged a crib where the child was laying.
The child was not injured and police reported dust and debris in the room from the shooting.
Police say Dakota Leonel Johnson-Ortiz was interviewed during which he allegedly admitted to shooting at a squirrel. Officers located a dead squirrel under a woodpile near the scene.
Police say Johnson-Oirtiz was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and was arrested on March 6.