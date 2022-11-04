CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after a child died in August due to a farming accident in Clay Township, Lancaster County.

According to police, on Aug. 8, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) officers responded to the 600 block of Sunnyside Road in Clay Township for a report of a 3-year-old girl who was run over or trampled by horses or horse-drawn farming equipment.

When officers arrived on the scene, EMS was already there and told officers that the child had died, according to the NLCRPD. A release from the NLCRPD stated that during the investigation, officers spoke to Christopher Martin, who said that he was harvesting tobacco in the field and brought the girl to ride along in a wooden cart behind the horses.

The small wooden cart was directly behind the horses, and there was a tobacco trailer located behind the wooden cart, according to the release. The cart was equipped with a small seat and railing along the front and side, police said, but there was no railing to the rear of the wooden cart on which the girl was riding.

While the girl was riding on the back of the wooden cart, Martin told police that he did not check on the child before the horses advanced forward. When the horses moved forward, the girl fell off the back of the wooden cart, and the side wheel of the tobacco trailer ran over the girl’s head, killing her, police said.

According to police, Martin said he was working on the opposite side of the trailer and did not see this happen.

Martin was charged with engaging the welfare of the child by violating his duty of care, protection, and support, according to the NLCRPD.

The charges were filed by a detective on Oct. 17 after review and approval by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office after consideration and review of the NLCRPD investigation, forensic analysis of the scene, and other determinations.