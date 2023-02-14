LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Mount Joy Borough Police Department, a 77-year-old man was charged for indecently assaulting a minor.

Police say Roscoe M. Geib of Mount Joy allegedly made inappropriate comments and touched the victim in a sexual manner while they were in his care.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Geib was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9, and is being charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.