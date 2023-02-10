LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been charged after allegedly killing and raping his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter and leaving her in a freezer, according to Columbia Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

According to officials, Jason Shackelford allegedly admitted to the District Attorney’s office that he raped and killed the girl between February 8 and 9.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shackelford was arrested after East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Wyndham Lancaster hotel at 2300 Lincoln Highway East for a report of a domestic disturbance, where police spoke with Shackelford and the victim’s mother.

Police say the woman told officers that while she was working on Feb. 8, into the morning of Feb. 9, Shackelford told her that he kidnapped the 12-year-old girl from her house.

The woman told police that she and Shackelford were in the process of a breakup and that she had recently asked him to move out.

According to police, the woman reported Shackelford texted her early on Feb. 9, saying that the girl was sick and laying in bed. When the woman arrived home that morning., she got into an argument with Shackelford, who showed her the 12-year-old victim’s empty bed, saying he safely took her to New York.

Shackelford then allegedly raped the woman before forcing her to leave with him.

When the woman left to smoke a cigarette she told the hotel staff to contact the police.

Columbia Police Detective Matthew Leddy filed one count of criminal homicide and additional charges may be filed pending the results of an autopsy and further investigation.