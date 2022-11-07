AKRON, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Akron, Pennsylvania, who was charged with attempted statutory sexual assault, attempt to commit involuntary sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, and other crimes turned himself in to authorities on Saturday, according to West Earl Township Police.

Police say William Vinkavick, 36, was arrested after an investigation found that he had allegedly enticed a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl into meeting him for sex.

Vinkavick allegedly communicated with the potential victim through Facebook Messenger, according to police, and acknowledged that the person he thought he was communicating with was 14 years old.

According to West Earl Township Police, Vinkavick was charged with attempted statutory sexual assault, solicitation to commit statutory assault, attempt to commit involuntary sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, obscene and other sexual materials, criminal use of communication facility, and corruption of minors.

Police say Vinkavick turned himself in to the West Earl Police Department on Nov. 5. His bail was set at $25,000, which he was unable to post, and he was committed to the Lancaster County Prison, according to police.