NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Elizabethtown man has been charged for a February hit-and-run crash that severely injured another man.

On Feb. 11 police say a 20-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit and run on the 200 block of Lewis Road. Police shared an image of a businesses’ green Ford Super Duty pick-up which was later recovered in Dauphin County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to North Londonderry Township Police, Michael Arndt is facing charges including aggravated assault by motor vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed, and reckless driving.

Arndt was taken to the Lebanon County Booking facility for arraignment.

North Londonderry Township Police were assisted by the State Police, Palmyra Police, Derry Township Police, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau, and the Lebanon County Crash Reconstruction Team.