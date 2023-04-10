EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say a man has been arrested for allegedly viewing/possessing child pornography.

Police say, on January 11 the department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that suspected child pornography was uploaded/downloaded at a home in East Petersburg.

Police investigated the tip and charged Jon Leister with two counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Leister was arrested on March 29 and, according to court records, was held on $100,000 bail.