COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man after a fatal shooting last month.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, James Pilgrim Jr. was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, and multiple firearm offenses in connection to the November 30 shooting.

At 10:47 a.m. on Nov. 30 officers were dispatched to the reported shooting and found two gunshot victims. One victim, Lamar Lewis, was found deceased in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a bullet wound to his torso.

Video footage showed Lewis and a passenger traveling on the 200 block of Poplar Street and parking on North Second Street. The District Attorney’s office says the video showed Pilgrim Jr. allegedly walking toward the car and running onto Avenue F shortly after.

A search of the vehicle found counterfeit money and a scale commonly used to weigh drugs.

On December 12 Pilgram Jr. was arrested after officers observed him leaving his home and conducted a traffic stop on State Route 30 East. Inside the vehicle, police found 60 grams of crack cocaine in a shoe.

The District Attorney’s office says a concealed and loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm was also seized from Pilgrim’s belongings that was found to be stolen from East Lampeter Township in a vehicle break-in in 2018.

The District Attorney’s office says Pilgrim Jr. admitted to the shooting during a drug transaction in an interview with police.

Pilgrim is facing additional charges for drug and firearm possession. He remains in the Lancaster County Prison without bail.