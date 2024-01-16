LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was arrested and faces charges including rape after he allegedly recorded himself sexually assaulting a girl in Lebanon County, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Edward Williams, 55, of Manheim, is accused of sexually assaulting the seven-year-old girl “over a period of time,” the DA’s Office announced in a Tuesday news release.

“There exists nothing more vile or more heinous than an adult who takes advantage of a child’s

innocence and trust for his own sexual desires and gratifications,” DA Hess Graf said in a statement. “Criminals who sexually assault, molest, and abuse children are the lowest of the low. The child is victimized not only during the assault but for the rest of his or her life.”

The investigation began when Cornwall Borough Police got a report on Monday of a sexual assault of a child.

Police learned of video recordings that showed Williams sexually assaulting the child, the release reads, and police were able to retrieve the video and view the alleged assault. Another child also told investigators that Williams allegedly touched them inappropriately.

The DA’s Office says police were able to Williams into custody with the help of SWAT and the Lebanon County Detectives Bureau.

Williams faces felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor and aggravated indecent assault — complaint being less than 13 years old.

Williams is currently in Lebanon County Prison with bail set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.