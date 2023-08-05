MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Manor Township Police Department, officers arrested Mark A. Campbell of Washington Boro for allegedly sexually assaulting a child over the course of seven years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Campbell has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault without consent, indecent assault without consent of minors under 13 years of age, and corruption of minors.

According to court documents, Campbell has his preliminary hearing set for Aug. 23.

Police say Campbell is also allegedly being investigated by two Maryland police departments for alleged sexual misconduct involving the same child.