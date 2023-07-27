LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with an animal.

Pennsylvania State Police say through forensic analysis the State Police Central Computer Crime Unit determined that Uriah Groff was allegedly in possession of videos showing himself engaging in sexual intercourse with dogs in his possession/care.

On July 26 State Police and the PSPCA conducted a search warrant in Christiana and seized multiple dogs. The animals were placed into the care of the PSPCA and are pending veterinary examination.

Groff was taken into custody and charged with sexual intercourse with an animal, aggravated cruelty to animals – torture, and cruelty to animals. Groff’s bail was set at $50,000 and he remains in the Lancaster County Prison.