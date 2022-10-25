COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Columbia, Lancaster County, was recently convicted of three felony charges related to a 2021 sexual assault, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Steele Helton, 52, was found guilty of felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault, the district attorney’s office reported.

The victim contacted the Manor Township Police Department on Jan. 27, 2021, to report a sexual assault that had occurred at a residence on Water Street in Columbia overnight from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, according to the district attorney’s office.

The victim identified Helton and said they were living on the same property, according to the district attorney’s office. The victim said they had been hanging out with a group of people on the night of the incident, and that the victim woke up to Helton removing the victim’s pants, the district attorney’s office reported.

Helton confirmed to police that he was present the night of the assault, according to the district attorney’s office.

Helton has not yet been sentenced, but as a second-strike sexual assault offender, he faces a mandatory 25- to 50-year sentence, the district attorney’s office said.