CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Another man has died in the days following a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in East Whiteland Township in Chester County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash happened on July 14 at about 1:20 a.m. at mile marker 17.2 of U.S. Route 202, when a 2015 GMC Sierra collided head on with a 2022 Volkswagen Taos.

The driver of the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene and three days later the driver of the Volkswagen succumbed to his injuries at Paoli Hospital, according to police.

The Volkswagen driver, 19-year-old Lucian Robert-Popdan LI, of Lititz, was one of three people who were transported to Paoli hospital following the crash.

Police say the other two passengers are in critical but stable condition at the hospital.