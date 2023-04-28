LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is facing multiple felony charges relating to manufacturing and possessing child pornography.

According to West Earl Township Police, Joshua Lapp was arrested after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices. Police obtained the warrant during an investigation into a reported peer-to-peer download of suspected child pornography.

The devices were examined by the Lancaster County computer crimes lab where numerous child pornography-related videos and images were allegedly discovered.

Lapp has been charged with manufacturing and possession of child pornography, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Lapp was arrested at his home and was released after posting bond.