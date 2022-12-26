EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was pronounced deceased after being discovered in the roadway, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office reported on Monday.

The coroner’s office said coroners responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough around 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 after a man was found in the roadway.

The 39-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said his death was caused by multiple traumatic injuries and was accidental. An assessment revealed evidence of blunt impact trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

The death is being investigated by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office and the Ephrata Police Department.