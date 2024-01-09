ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – An Elizabethtown man was sentenced to 18-36 years in prison after the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says coworkers found child pornography on his computer.

Philip Miller pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing child pornography and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility last week after an investigation began last fall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The District Attorney’s office says they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Miller’s phone. A search warrant led to the discovery of 64 videos showing either indecent contact or unclothed children.

A second tip from the NCMEC resulted in finding seven more videos and four additional pictures involving children.

Miller was arrested on April 20, 2023, on charges related to the images and video found on his phone.

A week later, employees of Miller reported finding a prior search for “litle girls 9-11” on Miller’s work computer. A witness also reported Miller requesting a coworker to get rid of a hard drive and ram in his office shortly before his arrest.

A search warrant at Miller’s tax office on South Market Street found one video and 124 inappropriate images on his hard drive and desktop.

The District Attorney’s office says Miller had a previous child pornography conviction in 2008.

“Despite having previously been convicted of possessing child pornography, Philip Miller continued to download large amounts of it,” prosecuting Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lapp said. “Even after his phone was seized and he was charged in Jan. 2023, he obtained a new phone and continued to download and possess child pornography on both his cell phone and work computers. His conduct displays not only a disregard for the law, but for the decency of the children who are victimized in the making of child pornography.”