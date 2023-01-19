COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Columbia, Lancaster County, has been sentenced after being convicted of rape and other charges in October 2022.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Steele Helton was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13. Helton was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison. He was found guilty after a two-day trial in October and was convicted of rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, and sexual assault.

The victim contacted the Manor Township Police Department on Jan. 27, 2021, to report a sexual assault that had occurred at a residence on Water Street in Columbia overnight from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, according to the district attorney’s office.

The victim identified Helton and said they were living on the same property, according to the district attorney’s office. The victim said they had been hanging out with a group of people on the night of the incident, and that the victim woke up to Helton removing the victim’s pants, the district attorney’s office reported.

The victim then confronted Helton by phone, and he apologized. Helton also confirmed to police that he was present the night of the assault, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office stated that Helton faced a mandatory sentence of 25 to 50 years in prison due to him being a second-strike sexual assault offender. Helton is also required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

Manor Township Police Department Officer Colleen Tatara filed charges and testified at trial.