LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County man will spend at least five years in prison for a deadly DUI crash that took his son’s life, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Larry Rapp, 64, of Marietta, was sentenced to 5-10 years by Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle on Monday, the District Attorney’s office said.

Rapp pleaded guilty to charges that included homicide by vehicle while DUI, seven different counts of DUI, possession of marijuana, and two summary traffic violations before being sentenced. Restitution over $8,000 was also ordered to be paid for the victim’s funeral expenses.

According to the DA’s Office, Larry admitted that he was drunk and high on cocaine when he crashed his white Ford Bronco at about 1:17 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022.

Chad Rapp, 41, was killed in the crash as a passenger in the Bronco, which investigators said went down an embankment and crashed into three different trees before coming to a stop by the road.

West Hempfield Police found the vehicle with heavy front-end damage on Prospect Road after being dispatched. Larry, who was in the driver’s seat, was pulled from the Bronco while Chad was found dead at the scene.

Chad’s cause of death was from multiple traumatic injuries due to the crash, the coroner’s office ruled.

Larry, the release states, had a blood alcohol content of .22%, which is almost three times the limit, and tested positive for cocaine and THC. Larry also admitted to drinking and doing drugs before the crash as well as not having a properly inspected vehicle and that he was unfamiliar with the roadway.

A mechanical issue for the vehicle was ruled out by investigators even though the vehicle was not under inspection.

The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown.