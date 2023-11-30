LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been sentenced to 8-20 years in state prison for a fatal crash while driving under the influence.

In August Derek Sensenig pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, among other charges, after Jeffrey Myers, 65 from Brownstown, was killed in September 2022.

“There’s a difference between those struggling with substance use disorder and those putting others in danger due to your substance use disorder,” Judge David Ashworth said to Sensenig before ordering his sentence. “You chose to get behind the wheel of a weapon.”

Officers had responded to the two-vehicle crash along the 3900 block of Oregon Pike where Sensenig had crashed into Myers’ vehicle head-on. Police say Sensenig had a blood alcohol content of 0.187%, over twice the legal limit, and was under the influence of medication.

“The Commonwealth frankly can seldom impart greater input than what the family can offer,” First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown said. “We recognize the remorse [of the defendant] but the family’s loss is profound and remains unchanged.”

During the investigation, it was discovered that Sensenig should not have even had his license.

In July 2022, Sensenig was sentenced after pleading guilty to another DUI and his license should have been suspended for a year. PennDOT, which grants the license suspension, was not notified by the Lancaster County Clerk of Courts Office after Sensenig’s conviction.

Following the discovery, the DA’s Office looked over DUI conviction cases from a 60-day period and found that more than 20 of them were not filed.

A form must be sent to PennDOT the Clerk of Court’s Office within 10 days after anyone is convicted of vehicle code offenses. Then PennDOT will notify the person of the suspension but must have that form first.