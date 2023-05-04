LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, a 28-year-old Manheim Township man was sentenced to 5.5 to 11 years in prison for dealing fentanyl that caused the death of a 25-year-old man.

The DA’s office says Derrick E. Bunteman pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death regarding the October 2020 death after Bunteman sold the man fentanyl, causing him to overdose and die, which was later confirmed by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Bunteman’s fentanyl packaging had a “Maserati” label, and investigators are familiar with other overdoses from similarly labeled fentanyl, according to the DA’s office.

“People always try to put the blame on the victim, but the people who deliver and sell these drugs know what can happen in these situations,” said Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa, who prosecuted the case. “Especially with heroin and fentanyl. The defendant knew people were overdosing on this brand of drug.”

Bunteman was being investigated while he was making trips to Philadelphia to pick up the drugs. Bunteman ultimately submitted his guilty plea a week before the trial was scheduled.

“Fentanyl is a retched drug,” said Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad during sentencing. “You don’t have to be the one out there peddling this drug, yet you are.”