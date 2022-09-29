COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man who was convicted of possessing child pornography in April of 2022 has been sentenced to 4 to 10 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The District Attorney’s office says 36-year-old Scott Strausbaugh pleaded guilty to corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor and was convicted of five charges related to possessing and sharing child porn after a four-day trial back in April.

Strausbaugh pleaded to contacting a minor victim on Facebook to engage in a sexual relationship. Strausbaugh was found guilty in April of uploading and sharing multiple digital and video files of minors engaged in sexual acts.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip and forwarded it to Columbia Borough Police Detective Matthew Leddy, who filed charges.