LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 31-year-old Lancaster County man was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison after he robbed three banks by making bomb threats.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says Collin Shaab of Conestoga pleaded guilty in December 2022 to three different occasions where he demanded money from banks and claimed to have a bomb.

The three banks that were robbed were two Fulton Bank locations, one in West Lampeter Township and another in Lancaster City, and a PNC in Manheim Township.

The robbery in West Lampeter Township took place on March 14, 2022, when Shaab stole around $1,180. Shaab then robbed the PNC in Manheim Township two days later but left the area before getting any money.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Three days after the initial robbery Shaab stole $9,744 from the Lancaster City Fulton Bank.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa, Shaab was previously incarcerated for robbery charges.

“He already spent nearly 10 years in prison, and it did nothing to stop his criminal activity,” Ponessa said. “He got out and a couple months later he commits three separate bank robberies.”

Shaab was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking and threats to use weapons of mass destruction. He was arrested on March 19, 2022, after police reviewed surveillance footage and received an anonymous tip.

West Lampeter Township Corporal Philip Strosser, Manheim Township Police Officer Jonathan Martin, and Lancaster City Officer Adam Dommel all filed charges against Shaab in their jurisdictions.