LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to 16 to 35 years in state prison after being convicted last year of raping a child and multiple other sex crimes.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Victor Smith was deemed a sexually violent predator and must register as a lifetime sexual offender who must follow all Megan’s Law requirements.

The district attorney’s office says State Police received an allegation of sexual abuse in September 2020 and that two additional victims came forward. Smith is also facing charges from an additional victim in Delaware, according to the district attorney’s office.

“The testimony revealed the defendant had been sexually assaulting kids for nearly 20 years before finally being arrested,” prosecuting Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said. “It took a (teenager) having bad nightmares who had the strength to come forward which ultimately led to the discovery of other victims and to the defendant finally being held accountable for these horrendous crimes.”

The district attorney’s office said Smith’s bail was increased to $8 million after Smith “had a plan in place to flee once he made bail” prior to his conviction.

A jury found Smith guilty of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors after a three-day trial. He was also found guilty of misdemeanors in one count of corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13.