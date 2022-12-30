LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia man was sentenced Thursday to 6 to 20 years in prison after firing at police and engaging in an hours-long standoff in 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Shawn Stryker, 51, was charged with aggravated assault for firing at police as well as misdemeanor simple assault and reckless endangerment for pointing a gun at his girlfriend, the district attorney’s office said. He was sentenced after entering an open guilty plea, according to the office.

The district attorney’s office said police responded to a domestic incident in West Hempfield Township on Jan. 3, 2021, when Stryker fired at them. Stryker refused to surrender when police arrived and continued the standoff for around 10 hours, according to the office.

A Lancaster County Special Response Emergency Team officer fired a shot at Stryker — but did not hit him — when he left the home with a rifle drawn and aimed at police, the district attorney’s office said. The Lancaster County district attorney ruled that the officer’s shot was justified.

Nobody was struck by Stryker’s gunfire during the incident, the district attorney’s office noted. Stryker was arrested around 9:15 p.m. after he left his residence a second time using non-lethal actions and was controlled by a police K-9, according to the office.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation, including West Hempfield Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Lancaster County SERT, Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, and Lancaster County Detectives.