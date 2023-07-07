LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man was allegedly found with dozens of files that showed child pornography on his phone in Lancaster County, according to a police report.

Kenneth McCardell III, who also worked for Spring Township in Berks County, had 75 total files that depicted child pornography on his cell phone, according to Manheim Township Police.

Spring Township released a statement following McCardell being charged, stating that he is on a leave of absence.

“The Township of Spring has been advised that its employee Kenneth McCardell III, has been charged with serious criminal offenses by the Manheim Township Police Department,” a statement from the township reads. “As a result, the Township of Spring has placed Mr. McCardell on an administrative leave of absence pending its investigation, while allowing for the due process rights of the accused employee.”

There were 64 videos and 11 images on McCardell’s phone that depicted child porn, according to the complaint.

Police said they received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May about videos being uploaded to Kik, a social media app, which depicted child porn.

Internet records were obtained during the investigation which showed police that it was allegedly McCardell’s account. Police say they found the files on his phone after they went to his home and recovered it.

McCardell faces felony charges of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. He is currently out on unsecured bail set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.