EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them.

Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.

Police say the televisions were then pawned in Berks County and are valued at nearly $1,400.

Kump is said to be wanted in other jurisdictions and anyone with information on his location should notify the Ephrata Police at 717-738-9299.