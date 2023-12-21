LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is wanted for attempted murder in a case nearly 3,000 miles away.

Susquehanna Regional Police say they received a felony warrant for George James Ditzler III of Marietta Borough from Washington County, Oregon.

When police attempted to serve the warrant on the 600 block of Essex Street they say Ditzler was not there.

Anyone with information on Ditzler’s location is asked to call local police or the Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Task Force.