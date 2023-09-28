LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A McDonald’s manager in Lancaster County has received a global award in recognition of his managerial achievements.

According to McDonald’s, Damaris Torres, the manager at the 210 West King Street location in Lancaster, was one of 395 restaurant managers from 70 markets around the world to be awarded the Ray Kroc Award this year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s an honor to win this award. I am grateful for my team and community who have helped shape me as a manager and allowed me to be here to receive this honor,” Torres said.

The Ray Kroc Award, named after McDonald’s founder, was established in 1999 to “recognize hard-working restaurant managers – those who make Ray Kroc’s vision of excellence come to life in restaurants and for customers each day.”

As a reward for this achievement, Torres has been gifted a cash prize, a trophy, and a trip to the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain. According to McDonald’s, independent franchisees and regional managers are in charge of nominating restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Award.

“Damaris Torres is a focused and inclusive leader. She works daily to motivate her team and keep them focused on achieving their operational metrics all while doing so in a fun and engaging environment,” owner-operator Michelle Suarez said. “She is a truly exemplar GM in every capacity.”

According to McDonald’s, of the approximately 13,500 restaurant locations across the United States, 95% of them are owned and operated by independent business owners.