LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County miniature golf course employee has been charged with child sexual abuse after allegations involving his work with underage coworkers.

Pennsylvania State Police say an investigation into David Preston Griffith began in October in his capacity as a manager of Village Greens in Strasburg.

State Police say Griffith allegedly offered sexual acts to a juvenile male subordinate in exchange for benefits at work. Troopers also allege Griffith recorded a teenage girl naked in his bedroom without her knowledge and engaged in sexual acts with another teenage girl, both of whom worked with Griffith at the mini golf course.

Additionally, State Police say Griffith is employed by Phoenix Academy and volunteers with Lampeter-Strasburg School District as a middle school musical director.

Troopers notified and coordinated with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Phoenix Academy, and the Lampeter-Strasburg School District to notify parents and interview students with whom Griffith had contact. State Police did not say whether any students had come forward with allegations.

State Police are looking to investigate any other community connections where Griffith may have had contact with children.

Griffith was arrested on Nov. 21 and faces charges including child pornography, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, invasion of privacy, and tampering with evidence.

Griffith was released from Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact State Police at 717-299-7650.