LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County-based Sight and Sound Ministries’ first film, “I Heard the Bells,” is doing well at the box office.
abc27’s media partner LNP reported that “I Heard the Bells” grossed approximately $3 million in the United States, putting it in sixth place on last weekend’s box office chart.
The film is about 19th-century poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, whose poem inspired the popular carol “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”
The movie was filmed in Lancaster County with a cast of Lancaster residents, according to LNP.