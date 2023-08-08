LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 37-year man who died on the morning of August 7 after a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County, has been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner’s office, the motorcyclist was identified as Kevin Roesler of Peach Bottom.

The coroner’s office said they were dispatched at 10:46 a.m. to Furniss Road in Fulton Township for a single-vehicle crash.

Roesler, who had been operating the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

He was then transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation of the incident.