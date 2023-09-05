LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Office of Aging is extending the hours of its senior center to provide older residents a place to cool down during the hot weather.

The office is encouraging Lancaster County residents to use air-conditioned facilities such as such as libraries, community and senior centers, schools, churches, and malls to reduce risk of heat related illness.

The following Senior Centers will have extended hours on Tuesday, September 5, Wednesday,

September 6, and Thursday, September 7.

Columbia Senior Center – Columbia United

Methodist Church

510 Walnut Street, Columbia

Wednesday and Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Phone: 717-684-4850

Elizabethtown Area Senior Center

70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown

8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Phone: 717-367-7984

Lititz Senior Center – Lititz United Methodist

Church

201 East Market Street, Lititz

Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Phone: 717-626-2800

Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center

33 E Farnum St, Lancaster

Tuesday and Thursday 7:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.

Phone: 717-299-3943

Lancaster Rec Senior Center

525 Fairview Ave, Lancaster

Tuesday 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Phone: 717-399-7671

Next Gen Senior Center

184 South Lime Street, Quarryville

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: 717-786-4770

SACA Senior Center

545 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster

Wednesday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: 717-295-7989

For more information, reach out to the Lancaster County Office of Aging at 717-299-7979 or by email at aging@lancastercountypa.gov.