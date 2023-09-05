LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Office of Aging is extending the hours of its senior center to provide older residents a place to cool down during the hot weather.
The office is encouraging Lancaster County residents to use air-conditioned facilities such as such as libraries, community and senior centers, schools, churches, and malls to reduce risk of heat related illness.
The following Senior Centers will have extended hours on Tuesday, September 5, Wednesday,
September 6, and Thursday, September 7.
Columbia Senior Center – Columbia United
Methodist Church
510 Walnut Street, Columbia
Wednesday and Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Phone: 717-684-4850
Elizabethtown Area Senior Center
70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown
8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Phone: 717-367-7984
Lititz Senior Center – Lititz United Methodist
Church
201 East Market Street, Lititz
Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Phone: 717-626-2800
Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center
33 E Farnum St, Lancaster
Tuesday and Thursday 7:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.
Phone: 717-299-3943
Lancaster Rec Senior Center
525 Fairview Ave, Lancaster
Tuesday 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Phone: 717-399-7671
Next Gen Senior Center
184 South Lime Street, Quarryville
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Phone: 717-786-4770
SACA Senior Center
545 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster
Wednesday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Phone: 717-295-7989
For more information, reach out to the Lancaster County Office of Aging at 717-299-7979 or by email at aging@lancastercountypa.gov.