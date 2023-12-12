LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office is warning residents of a scam involving a caller claiming to be a Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff and demanding money.

According to the office, local officials are aware of numerous cases regarding this scam and believe others could be targeted. Cases where $5,000 and $10,000 have been stolen have already been reported.

The scam calls are coming from the Sheriff’s Office’s phone number of 717-299-8200, which has been duplicated. If you hang up and call the number back, you will be connected to the actual Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer states that the victim missed court and must post bail or pay a fine so they can stay out of jail. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says police will never call demanding payment over the phone for warrants or missed court dates.

If you received or received such a call, contact the Sheriff’s Office at the above number or your local police department and do not provide information or payment.