(WHTM) – Parks and recreation services across Pennsylvania are receiving new funding through grants announced on Tuesday.

Rep. Tom Jones (R-Elizabethtown) announced Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Services (GEARS) received a $250,000 grant funded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

The grant will be used to renovate the second floor of the GEARS center, which offers resources and programs such as child care programs, a senior center, and a community center.

“GEARS is a cherished part of our community, and this funding will help it expand to reach even more residents,” Jones said. “I look forward to the coming renovations and the exciting things to come.”

Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) say the funds will support three projects in the Lancaster County community.

$250,000 for the redecking of the Bart Township Bridge along the Enola Low Grade Trail.

$232,187 for the Christiana Historical Society to build a new indoor/outdoor recreation area at Brighton House Park.

$250,000 for a connector into Quarryville Borough on the Enola Low Grade Trail.

“This return in state taxpayer dollars for our community will help with local economic development in southern Lancaster County while helping to increase the appeal of our region. Returning taxpayer investment in important community projects, especially when they have been asked for at the local level, is the impact people hope to see from state government,” Cutler said. “I am proud to have worked with Sen. Martin on securing this significant return in state taxpayer dollars for our community.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Providing recreational opportunities is a big part of improving the quality of life locally and making our communities an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” Martin said. “I appreciated working cooperatively with Representative Cutler to ensure these community improvement projects can move forward.”