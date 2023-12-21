LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved the county’s budget for 2024.

The total budget is set at $306,093,372 with $182,561,641 from the general fund budget and $123,531,731 funded by agencies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the county, this is the 11th consecutive year where taxes have not been raised. There will also be no layoffs or attrition assessment.

The budget funds several county agencies including public safety agencies, the prison, social services, and more.

Taxpayer infrastructure and preserving farmland were also an area of focus, according to the county.

The largest expenditure will be payroll and fringe benefits, which totals more than $144 million. “Other operating expenditures” total more than $117 million in the budget.

Salary and wages in 2024 will be up $3.2 million compared to 2023. Among the county’s major expenses is the lease for a voting machine, which totals $595,258.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said “We are proud of our whole County team and appreciative that the good work they do has helped us to once again hold the line on taxes in Lancaster County. We work hard to be good stewards of taxpayer funds and do what few other government entities are able to do – take care of core priorities, be responsible, and protect taxpayers.”