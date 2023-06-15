LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A pig that was running loose in the Hamilton Park neighborhood in Lancaster County was captured and taken to an animal sanctuary after several days of residents calling about the animal.

Manheim Township Police say they received several calls over the last few days about a pig running through the streets of the township.

On Thursday morning, at around 9:30 a.m., police say they got a report of the pig sleeping under a resident’s trampoline.

Three police officers and a civilian police aide responded to the home to try and catch the pig, who they named Hamilton.

Police described the backyard Hamilton was napping in as “mostly fenced in,” and while trying to lure Hamilton into their van with food, he found the section of the yard without a fence and ran away.

Police say Hamilton was then almost hit by a Tesla in the middle of Atkins Avenue before running into the completely fenced courtyard of Pediatric Specialty Care on Rider Ave.

Police said they are “fairly certain” Hamilton is “the fastest pig alive.”

After chasing Hamilton for 20 minutes, he was put in a dog crate and taken to the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary.

Hamilton will now live the rest of his days at the sanctuary, who say they plan to post updates on him on their social media.

“We are much better at catching criminals than we are at catching farm animals,” said Manheim Township Police.