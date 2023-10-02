EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County have identified a suspect they say was puncturing tires around East Earl Township.

The East Earl Township Police Department stated they have charged 67-year-old John F. Walter of Narvon with one count of felony criminal mischief, two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, and three counts of loitering and prowling at night time.

Police allege that during the overnight hours of Aug. 26, Sept. 19, and Sept. 21, Walter used a nail to puncture tires on 16 vehicles in the township. Police say that Walkter caused $13,854 in damages.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Walter, and he is scheduled to surrender on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Police said that these incidents have occurred in the following areas of the township:

Edgewood Drive

Cedar Avenue

Poplar Street

Brownstown Ridge

Shetland Circle

Matters Road

Wallace Road

East Earl Road

Police said they were able to identify Walter as the suspect through the use of doorbell camera images and tips from the community.