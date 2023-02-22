LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person they say was involved in a carjacking that turned into a car chase that crossed over county lines.

According to police, an officer spotted the stolen car from Reading, Berks County on the night of Feb. 19 on Route 283 in Mount Joy Township.

When an officer tried to pull the car over, the car sped away leading to a chase. Police were able to stop the car with spike strips in Elizabethtown.

Three of the four people inside the car were caught, however, one is still on the loose. Police have not identified those involved in the chase.

If you have any information regarding the individual, police are advising you to call them.